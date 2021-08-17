DFL Super Cup: Dortmund coach Rose expecting close duel, Bayern coach Nagelsmann wary of rival's counter-attacking play

It has not been the dream start for Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern Munich head coach. Taking over the reins of a club that has been on a nine-consecutive Bundesliga title-winning streak was always set to be a difficult task for the former RB Leipzig manager. Doing so at the age of 34, perhaps makes it even more so.

The troubles for Nagelsmann started from the pre-season itself when the club had to let go of several key players in defence including David Alaba. Injuries to Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies made the club reliant on a young defence line featuring Niklas Sule, and the newly-signed Dayot Upamecano in the pre-season. Bayern went without a win in the pre-season, and then drew 1-1 in the first game of the Bundesliga against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

"It's not that easy when you start the new season with a new defence line. The defence line is very important for the success of the whole squad," Nagelsmann said in a reply to a question asked by Hindustan Times during a media call on DFL Supercup Virtual Visit Day 2.

"We had Niklas Sule in the game against Monchengladbach, and Upamecano - they had not played many games. In the end, Nikki did not play many games last season, so he is not in the best performance. But he is getting better and better in the pre-season. So my decision was to start with these two guys." he further explained.

"Also, Alphonso Davies only had three sessions with these guys after returning from his injuries. If you think about this situation, he did very well, especially in the offence. Also, Josip Stanišić did well against Gladbach. It was only his second Bundesliga game, it's not easy for a young guy," Nagelsmann said.

For Borussia Dortmund's new head coach Marco Rose, though, the start of the Bundesliga season could not go any better. In the transfer market, despite numerous reports suggesting otherwise, BVB managed to retain their star forward Erling Haaland Braut. His presence helped the team win the first game against Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2, after a hot-and-cold pre-season, but still a better one than their German rivals.

As the two teams prepare for the DFL Super Cup match set to take place on Wednesday, Rose expects an even contest between the two teams, despite the current form suggesting Dortmund entering the contest as the favourites.

"You are talking about pre-season and our preparations. Things looked like they are a long way off at the time -- and they still are a long way off. Bayern, too, did not look that good in the pre-season and during the preparations. My sources tell me they had very difficult test games, very hard games. We also had with Atletico Bilbao. It bettered with Bologna and we got a good feeling ourselves," Rose said in a reply to a question asked by Hindustan Times during a media call at the same event.

"So, I would say that there is not so much difference between the two of us. Bayern had a good beginning to the season - they drew against Borussia Monchengladbach, their cup game was cancelled. So, I expect a duel at an equal footing. It's two teams playing each other - playing for the title. Will see how it works out. And then we will go on about our work from there on," he added.

But Bayern coach Nagelsmann is not taking the threat posed by Dortmund's forward line lightly. With Marco Reus being at his best in terms of fitness, Haaland being in his top form, and wonderkid Gio Reyna starting to rise up to fill Jadon Sancho's shoes, Dortmund can really trouble a weak Bayern defence line, and Nageslmann warns his team to be wary of the counter-attacks on Wednesday.

"In the end, we tried to find better rhythm - we try to avoid mistakes when we have build-up game. And try to stay focus especially in counter-pressing moments. Try and ensure that while doing man-on-man marking, we maintain the ball possession," he said.

"I think that's the most important topic for the next few weeks and also for the Super Cup because Dortmund is very good at counter-attacks, so we should be focused on these situations. We should try to stay very good in defence, and try and save as many goals as we can," he signed off.