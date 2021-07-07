News updates from HT: 'Cinematic legend,' says PM condoles Dilip Kumar's death and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Cinematic legend': PM Modi condoles Dilip Kumar's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Dilip Kumar a "cinematic legend" as he condoled the demise of the veteran actor.

Cabinet reshuffle expected today: Probable names and other developments

The Narendra Modi government is expected to reshuffle the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, bringing in some fresh faces and accommodating allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

‘A legend and an Inspiration’: Raina, Pandya, BCCI & others lead wishes as MS Dhoni turns 40

Twitter cannot keep calm because India's 'Captain Cool', Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) 'Thala' and the country's very own superstar Mahendra Singh Dhoni has turned 40 on Wednesday.

Dilip Kumar dies at the age of 98, family announces with 'profound grief'

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has died at the age of 98, Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital has confirmed to news agency ANI.

'Lambda variant of coronavirus deadlier than delta': Malaysian health ministry

The lambda variant of the coronavirus is turning out to be deadlier than Delta, which was first discovered in India, according to health ministry of Malaysia.

Apple’s digital car keys might be coming your way soon, patent granted

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last year, Apple had showcased keyless entry into a BMW 5 Series vehicle, which is going to be the first car to come with this feature.

Watch: 'Will accept whatever Sonia Gandhi decides': Amarinder amid rift with Sidhu