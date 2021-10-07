News updates from HT: India's Covid-19 graph plateauing, but challenge not over, says govt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India's Covid-19 graph plateauing, but challenge not over yet: Govt

The government said on Thursday the country’s Covid-19 graph was plateauing even though about 20,000 fresh cases were being reported every day. Read More

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 2 arrested, minister Ajay Mishra's son untraceable

Four days after eight were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri after a minister's car allegedly ran over protesters, the UP police arrested two persons identified as Luvkush Rana and Ashish Pandey, while union minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra is still untraceable. Read More

China-US talks: Joe Biden, Xi Jinping likely to meet virtually before year-end

Top Chinese and US diplomats have held talks which were constructive and conducive to enhancing mutual understanding in Zurich, paving the way for further talks in the future, the Chinese official media reported on Thursday. Read More

‘Two new teams coming up’: MS Dhoni hints at ‘uncertainties’ about playing for CSK in next IPL

MS Dhoni's statement at the toss mentioning the ‘uncertainties’ of him turning up for Chennai Super Kings(CSK) in the season of IPL gave rise to a whirlwind of speculations. Read More

Hrithik Roshan writes open letter in Aryan Khan's support, says 'I know you must feel anger, confusion, helplessness'

Actor Hrithik Roshan has written an open letter addressed to Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drugs bust on a Goa-bound cruise ship on Sunday. Read More

Rakul Preet goes bold this Navratri in Manish Malhotra's backless hot pink saree

Gearing for Kondapolam, her upcoming Telugu film after a long gap, Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh stepped out for promotions in a backless hot pink saree from Manish Malhotra and our fashion woes this Navratri look sorted. Read More

