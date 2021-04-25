News Updates from HT: Indian warship carries Covid-19 relief to Lakshadweep and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indian warship carries medical supplies to Lakshadweep for Covid-19 relief

Pitching in to fight the Covid-19 crisis that had led to a virtual collapse of the country’s healthcare set up, an Indian warship on Sunday left Kochi with essential medical supplies to provide assistance to the Lakshadweep administration. Read More

‘Please help us in whatever way you can’: Kejriwal to industrialists amid Delhi oxygen crisis

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday requested the country’s top industrialists to help deal with the shortage of oxygen in the national capital as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue to mount. Read More

500 oxygen bed Covid care hospital in Delhi to start from Monday

The 500-oxygen bed Covid care centre in Delhi will open on Monday at 10am to combat the spiralling cases the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the national capital, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson Vivek Pandey said on Sunday. Read More

Dropped on 0, Jadeja haunts RCB as he smashes 37 runs off Harshal Patel over - WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja has been in amazing form in the Indian Premier League 2021. After spectacular bowling and fielding efforts in his last two matches, Jadeja showed why he is one of the best all-rounders in the world against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Read More

Behind-the-scenes clip of Rahul Dravid’s ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ ad goes viral

Unless you have been staying away from social media, there is a high possibility that you have seen Rahul Dravid’s hilarious ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ ad. In case you haven’t, allow us to explain. Read More

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff are back home amid online flak for Maldives holiday during pandemic

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff with Disha Patani, are back in Mumbai. Read More