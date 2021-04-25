Behind-the-scenes clip of Rahul Dravid’s ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ ad goes viral

Unless you have been staying away from social media, there is a high possibility that you have seen Rahul Dravid’s hilarious ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ ad. In case you haven’t, allow us to explain.

The legendary cricketer appeared in an advertisement for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform. In the ad, the former India skipper is shown in a completely different light, contrary to the cool and calm demeanour that he is known for, and the result is hilarious.

Soon after its release, the ad went viral attracting reactions from many, including cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Deepika Padukone. Also, it prompted the hashtags #RahulDravid and #IndiraNagarkaGunda to trend on Twitter. Now, people are reminded of the ad again and this due to its behind-the-scenes video.

CRED shared the video on YouTube. The video shows different shots of Dravid’s acting. The video has now left people chuckling hard and may make you laugh out loud too.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than one million views – and the numbers are only increasing. People couldn’t stop sharing all sorts of praiseful comments for the cricketer. Some also wrote how he looks innocent even when “angry.”

“He looked so innocent while saying ‘Mere Andar ke janwar ko mat jaga’. Jam fan forever,” wrote a YouTube user. “He can't even get fake angry properly, such a gentleman,” praised another. “You can't see this within 1 minute, you will pause, rewind and play and pause till eternity,” shared a third. Many also wrote how they ended up seeing the video more than once.

In case you have missed it, here’s the ad showing ‘angry’ Rahul Dravid’ which went crazy viral:

What are your thoughts on the behind-the-scenes video? Did you end up watching it on loop too?

