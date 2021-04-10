‘Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main’: Deepika Padukone posts cute childhood pic

Deepika Padukone recently took to Instagram to share a post which has now created a stir. She gave a twist to a dialogue said by Rahul Dravid in a recent advertisement while sharing the post.

Rahul Dravid recently featured in an ad which showcases the former India skipper in a completely different light, contrary to his cool and calm demeanour that he is known for. At one point in the advertisement he says "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main". And now, people have turned the dialogue into a trend with many sharing all sorts of posts, including Deepika Padukone.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote “Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main” and shared an adorable childhood picture. She also mentioned that the image is captured by her mother Ujjala Padukone.

Take a look at the cute post:

Since being shared less than an hour ago, the post has already gathered more than 6.2 lakh likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Most wrote how much they love the picture.

“Baby Padukone was so cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” shared another. “OMG! Cutie,” expressed a third.

What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON