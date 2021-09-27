News updates from HT: Tikait says 'it's OK’ if Bharat Bandh caused inconvenience for a day and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘It’s OK if public inconvenienced for one day’: Rakesh Tikait on Bharat Bandh

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that it’s okay if the public experienced “inconvenience” for one day due to the 10-hour-long Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday. “Let one day be in solidarity with farmers who have been experiencing troubles (protesting against farm laws at Delhi border) under [the] sun, [and] heat for [the] last 10 months,” Tikait told news agency ANI. Read more.

Telangana: IMD says Cyclone Gulab impact can cause heavy rain, red alert issued

Several parts of Telangana received heavy rainfall on Monday, which caused waterlogging on some roads and low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more downpour and issued red alert for the state's 14 districts. Read more.

Adani Wilmar launches 12 'Fortune Mart' stores across 6 states. Check details

FMCG major Adani Wilmar on Monday announced that it has opened 12 physical stores across six states under the name of Fortune Mart and plans to start several more outlets in metros, tier-I and tier-II cities. According to the company, the physical stores, which are being launched on a franchise model, will exclusively sell Fortune and other Adani Wilmar brand products. Read more.

Ayushman Bharat Digital: Why PM Modi’s new scheme could be a game-changer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Under the scheme, a unique digital ID will be provided to all citizens which will contain their health records. Watch here.

Afghan envoy of ousted Ghani-led govt withdraws from UN General Assembly debate

Amid intense speculation surrounding Afghanistan’s representation at the UN General Assembly, diplomats have said that no one from the war-torn country will address the annual session this year, according to news agencies. Ghulam Isaczai, the UN ambassador representing the ousted Afghan government, was due to speak on the final day of the General Assembly session but withdrew his name late on Sunday, news agencies reported. Read more.

Shilpa Shetty's kids bond over Yoga's Sarvangasana, Chakrasana in workout video

When she is not juggling several roles as a Bollywood actor, business person and an author, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is busy motivating fans and her kids towards a healthier lifestyle and this Monday was no different as the diva shared a glimpse of Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra bonding over Yoga. From nailing Sarvangasana or Yoga's “legs up” exercise to Viaan pulling off an effortless Chakrasana, the brother-sister duo served the cutest and the perfect Monday fitness inspiration. Read more.

'Zero chance': Kevin Pietersen says he will not go to Australia for Ashes this year, explains why

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen hit out at the quarantine rules in Australia saying that he will not be travelling Down Under this year for the upcoming Ashes series because of them. The Ashes series between England and Australia has been in the news for a while now with several England players expressing their reservations against the strict Covid-19 protocols that are currently in place in the country. Read more.

Liger isn't Mike Tyson's first affair with Bollywood. Watch him promote this Shahid Kapoor movie from 2007

On Monday, producer Karan Johar revealed that former boxing champion Mike Tyson will be part of his upcoming movie, Liger. His association with the movie is being pitched as something seen ‘first time on Indian screens'. While it is true that he has never acted in a Bollywood movie before, Mike has previously promoted one. Read more.

