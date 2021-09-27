Telangana: IMD says Cyclone Gulab impact can cause heavy rain, red alert issued

Several parts of Telangana received heavy rainfall on Monday, which caused waterlogging on some roads and low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more downpour and issued red alert for the state's 14 districts.

The weather department said that heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts in the next 48 hours.

The IMD said that heavy rain will result in massive water pooling on roads and low-lying areas and submerge or damage the crop. It also said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning with wind speed of 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur in all the districts of Telangana.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with district collectors in the wake of heavy rains and directed them to remain vigilant in the wake of IMD warnings. He said the Revenue, Police, Panchayati Raj, Irrigation and Fire departments in the district should work in tandem.

The Telangana Police have advised citizens to stay indoors unless needed. "Do not cross overflowing streams. Remain indoors in view of heavy rainfall. Dial 100 in case of emergency," they said.

Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Kumar took stock of the situation after heavy rain today. Rao directed the chief secretary to take all necessary precautions to avoid any loss of life or property in the wake of heavy rain forecast due to the impact of cyclone Gulab.

Bachodu in Khammam district received highest rainfall of 151.5 mm, followed by Wyra (141.5 mm) till 3pm on Monday. Similarly, several parts of Hyderabad also witnessed rain.