News updates from HT: J&K Police chief directs action against officer for thrashing journalists and all the latest news

J&K Police chief directs action against officer for thrashing journalists

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh has directed action against the officer responsible for thrashing journalists covering a religious procession in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Moderate Taliban is an oxymoron

Delivering a lecture a month after 9/11 attacks, Jaswant Singh, then external affairs minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet, described a moderate Taliban an oxymoron.

'Seven and half years of absolute torture': What Tharoor said after relief in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday thanked a Delhi court for discharging him in connection with the Sunanda Pushkar death case and said that the allegations meant "seven and a half years of absolute torture" for him.

Kangana Ranaut claims Chinese hackers are after her Instagram, hints at 'big international conspiracy'. See message

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday hinted at a 'very big international conspiracy' targeting her Instagram account.

Mahindra XUV700 Freedom Drive, full review: One SUV to rule them all?

Mahindra XUV700 SUV is one of the biggest launches of the calendar year for the Indian automotive industry and market.

Malaika Arora shows how to bend it right as she does Wild Thing Pose in new pic, see here

Bollywood's OG yogini Malaika Arora is serving her fans some incredible fitness goals once again and pumping them up for a midweek workout session.

Watch | Taliban Resistance: Amrullah says he's Afghan President; reaches out for support