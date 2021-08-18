Malaika Arora shows how to bend it right as she does Wild Thing Pose in new pic, see here

Bollywood's OG yogini Malaika Arora is serving her fans some incredible fitness goals once again and pumping them up for a midweek workout session. Malaika took to Instagram today to repost a picture of herself acing a difficult yoga asana and showing her fans how to bend it right.

Malaika's latest workout picture shows her doing the Wild Thing Pose or the Camatkarasana. It is also known as the Flip Dog asana. It is a fun, dynamic and challenging yoga posture.

Sarva Yoga, the yoga studio where Malaika is a partner with Sarvesh Shashi, shared her photo on their Instagram stories.

Take a look at the post:

Malaika Arora does the Camatkarasana.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Malaika Arora in sports bra and shorts adds colour to comfy gym look

The photo shows Malaika doing the asana by lifting her hips, bending one leg and bringing the ball of her foot to the mat below her. She completed the pose by pressing into her feet and lifting her hips toward the sky. With one hand extended in the air, Malaika supported her body with her other hand and let her head fall back.

Malaika kept the yoga routine fuss-free by wearing an orange-hued sports bra and matching baggy shorts. She tied her locks in a sleek bun to complete the look.

Malaika Arora does Wild Thing Pose

Benefits of Wild Thing Pose or the Camatkarasana:

The Wild Thing Pose combines a person's ability to do the backbend and single hand balance. Therefore, one should strengthen their arms and shoulders before doing this asana.

This pose stretches different parts of your body, such as the neck, chest, shoulders, biceps, triceps, upper back, hamstrings, and psoas. It also builds strength in the shoulders and upper arms and opens up the hips and hip flexors. Additionally, it also strengthens the back muscles and improves spinal mobility.

Malaika Arora is an avid yoga practitioner. She credits her healthy lifestyle, enviable figure and glowing skin to this ancient practice.

So, are you ready to nail this asana just like Malaika Arora?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter