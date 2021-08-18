Kangana Ranaut claims Chinese hackers are after her Instagram, hints at 'big international conspiracy'. See message

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday hinted at a 'very big international conspiracy' targeting her Instagram account. She wrote in an Instagram Story that someone 'tried to hack' into her account from China, and now she's having difficulty remaining logged in.

Kangana has often lashed out at social media platforms in the past. She was booted out of Twitter for repeatedly violating the platform's Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. She subsequently became more active on Instagram, but predicted that she would soon be removed from there, too.

In her note, she wrote, "Last night I got Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly, and this morning all my stories about Talibanis has disappeared. My account was disabled. After calling Instagram people I could access it, but as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account again and again."

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's message on Instagram Stories.

She added, "Took my sister's phone to do this story, as she has my account opened on her phone as well. This is a very big international conspiracy... Unbelievable."

After being suspended from Twitter, Kangana mocked the platform for promoting freedom of speech. She wrote in an Instagram Story in May, "Poor Twitter begging for freedom of speech, twitter the great, the unelected member of parliament, supreme justice of the world, keeper of moral compass of humanity and what is their basic qualifications or credentials to ask or forcefully acquire this power? Who are they?"

Kangana recently concluded filming her upcoming action film Dhaakad. She posted several pictures from the wrap party, and now seems to be enjoying some down-time with her family. She will also be seen in the long-delayed Thalaivi, which was slated for release some months ago, but was pushed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Kangana was last seen in the sports drama Panga.