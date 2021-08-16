Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut express shock at 'heart wrenching' video of people falling off Kabul flight

Actor Anushka Sharma is the latest celebrity to express shock at the political upheavals in Afghanistan. Earlier in the day, Rhea Chakraborty, Farhan Akhtar and multiple others had commented on the situation.

Residents of Afghanistan are trying to flee the country after insurgent group Taliban took control of the country, just weeks after launching an offensive in the wake of the withdrawal of US and Nato forces. Videos of men and women flocking to airports have flooded the internet. A few even tried to cling to airplanes' wheels but fell off, landing on house roofs.

Posting one such video of a person falling off a flight to their death, Anushka wrote, "This is heart-wrenching. No one should have to go through this." Actor Kangana Ranaut also shared the video and wrote, "When life is worse than death."

As the video of people falling off airplanes went viral, a local news agency Asvaka tweeted, "Locals near Kabul airport claim that three young men who were holding themselves tightly on to the tires of an airplane fell on top of people's houses. One of the locals confirmed this and said that the fall of these people made a loud and terrifying noise."

Hundreds of people scrambled to board flights in a desperate bid to get out of Afghanistan, following the toppling of the government led by President Ashraf Ghani. Videos aired by TV channels and circulated in social media also showed large crowds of people at the entrance of the Kabul airport and also inside the airport on attempting to board aircraft in chaotic scenes late Sunday and Monday morning.

Though the officials did not divulge further details about the deaths, they said that thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul's international airport on Monday, so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. The chaos killed at least seven people.

(With inputs from PTI)