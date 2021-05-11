News updates from HT: Jagan Reddy urges PM to transfer Covaxin's technology and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asks PM Modi to transfer Covaxin’s technology to capable firms

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, urging him to direct Bharat Biotech to transfer vaccine manufacturing technology of Covaxin to those capable and willing to produce Covid-19 vaccines.

Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Tehri damages houses, shops: Official

Severe damage was caused to buildings in Uttarakhand on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall triggered by a cloudburst which occurred in Tehri-Garhwal district.

Suspended cop Sachin Vaze dismissed from service, say Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police said on Tuesday that Sachin Vaze, who is being investigated in connection with Mukesh Ambani security threat case, has been dismissed from service, news agency ANI reported.

Moody’s slashes India’s FY22 GDP forecast to 9.3% due to 2nd Covid-19 wave

Rating agency Moody's Investor Service on Tuesday slashed India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for the current financial year 2021-22 to 9.3 per cent from the projected 13.7 per cent.

He came in place of Ravindra Jadeja and it never felt like Jadeja was out: Parthiv on India's strong squad for WTC final

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel is very confident that the Indian cricket team has a strong chance of winning the World Test Championship (WTC) title.

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

There are lots of the people who dreaded math as a subject in school and probably still get nightmares about unfinished assignments and exams.

Shweta Tiwari's industry friends express solidarity after watching 'inhuman' events in her latest post

Actor Shweta Tiwari's friends and colleagues from the industry have voiced their support for her amid her ongoing custody battle with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli.

'Role of Rahul Gandhi...': What BJP chief JP Nadda wrote to Sonia on Covid

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda wrote a letter to his Indian National Congress party counterpart Sonia Gandhi on May 11.