News updates from HT: 1 killed, another injured after chopper crashes in Maharashtra's Jalgaon and all the latest news

1 dead, 1 injured in Jalgaon chopper crash; police, authorities on spot

One person died and another sustained injury after a helicopter crashed near Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Friday, news agency ANI reported. Police personnel and other local authorities reached the site of the crash, the news agency further mentioned. Read more

Distribution reform scheme: Centre tells UP to submit DPR by Oct

The central government has asked Uttar Pradesh and other states to submit detailed project reports (DPRs) for the works to be undertaken under the new and ambitious reform-based result-oriented power distribution scheme worth Rs3.03 lakh crore. Read more

Bengaluru institute where Stan Swamy spent 16 years remembers activist’s legacy

At the Indian Social Institute in Bengaluru where Father Stan Swamy spent 16 years of his life working, a large gathering congregated on Thursday to share stories of the soft-spoken man, who raised his voice for the voiceless. Read more

'I am ready for all formats': Bhuvneshwar Kumar clears the air, India quick says he is prepared for red-ball cricket

Having last played Test cricket and a First-Class game more than three years ago, Bhuvneshwar Kumar says he is ready for top-flight red-ball cricket and if given a chance, the India fast bowler would contribute and put his best foot forward. Read more

Bharti Singh on being touched inappropriately by show coordinators: 'I had no courage back then'

Bharti Singh has opened up on the times when she faced unwanted advances from men around her while working in the entertainment industry. She also revealed that as a child, she had witnessed her mom go through very tough times. Read more

Top 5 headphones with noise cancellation under Rs10,000 in India 2021 on Amazon

One of the best devices you can invest in is a pair of good headphones. From listening to music or podcasts or tuning into work calls, a good pair of cans can help things go a long way. Read more

