1 dead, 1 injured in Jalgaon chopper crash; police, authorities on spot

One person died and another sustained injury after a helicopter crashed near Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Friday, news agency ANI reported. Police personnel and other local authorities reached the site of the crash, the news agency further mentioned. However, details on the cause of the crash were yet to be ascertained.

In a visual of the crash that was shared widely on social media, a few people could be seen near what appears to be the wreckage of the chopper.

The crash occurred near Wardi village in Jalgaon's Chopda area, part of the Satpura mountain ranges, and information was received by authorities around 5:15pm, new agency PTI reported quoting a police official.

While police said one of the occupants was reportedly a woman it was not yet clear as to who piloted the helicopter.

"One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person sustained injuries," the police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

(Further details awaited)