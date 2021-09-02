News updates from HT: Jharkhand cops suspended for assaulting Army jawan and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Army jawan assaulted for not wearing mask: 3 Jharkhand cops suspended

The army jawan was riding a bike when he was stopped by the police team on duty. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

'Your dominance over soil doesn't mean stability': Resistance leader to Taliban

Self-proclaimed acting president of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh on Thursday said that the resistance brewing against the Taliban in the northeastern province of Panjshir will defend the rights of all Afghan citizens.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets world record, surpasses Iran’s Ali Daei to become highest-ever international goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday set the world record for most international goals, surpassing Iran's Ali Daei tally of 109 goals in international football.

Actor Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack: Mumbai's Cooper Hospital

Actor Sidharth Shukla has died of a heart attack at the age of 40, Mumbai's Cooper hospital has said. He was best known for winning Bigg Boss 13, and for his roles on TV.

Hyundai i20 N Line launched at ₹9.84 lakh. Check features, specs, colours

Hyundai India has launched the i20 N Line in the country at a starting price of ₹9.84 lakh (ex-showroom) going up to ₹11.75 lakh for the top-line model.

Man walks with huge colourful snake coiled around him

The clip involves a man and a beautiful rainbow snake named MyLove. There is a chance that the video will leave you intrigued.

‘Every Indian Muslim must ask...’: Naseer to those 'celebrating Taliban return'

Actor Naseeruddin Shah slammed 'sections of Indian Muslims celebrating Taliban’s return in Afghanistan’. Calling the act dangerous, the veteran actor shared a video message which later went viral. Watch