Man walks with huge colourful snake coiled around him. Watch

A video which is absolutely fascinating – and somewhat scary – to watch has created a buzz online. The clip involves a man and a beautiful rainbow snake named MyLove. There is a chance that the video will leave you intrigued.

The video is shared on the Instagram page managed by Jay Brewer, the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California. “Rainbow Surprise. MyLove is one of the most beautiful snakes in the world and looks incredible with the sun hitting her just right. She’s also the best tempered snake I’ve ever had. So when @sofiedossi asked me to bring her to put her on a blind folded friend we made it happen,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show Brewer introducing the multi-hued snake and taking her out of a box. He then carries the reptile inside a house with the help of two other people. The video then shows them gently putting MyLove on a blindfolded man lying on a floor. Wondering what happens next? Take a look at the video.

The post has been shared about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 8.6 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. People shared various reactions to the video.

“Rainbow, that’s so cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wonderful colour,” shared another. Many also shared fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

