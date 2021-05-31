News updates from HT: Juhi Chawla files plea in Delhi HC against 5G technology and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Actor Juhi Chawla files plea in Delhi HC against implementation of 5G technology, hearing on June 2

Actor Juhi Chawla on Monday moved the Delhi high court against implementation of 5G wireless network technology in India, raising issues related to the radiation impact on citizens, animals, flora and fauna. Read more

National Conference reconsidering boycott of delimitation commission meetings

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party is reconsidering its earlier decision not to participate in the meetings of Delimitation Commission, which is tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assembly segments of the union territory, said senior functionaries. Read more

Kejriwal working to get people of Delhi vaccinated, but BJP abusing him: Sisodia

Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government is ensuring that all the people in the national capital are vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

New rule for PF account holders to come into force from June 1

Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made some changes in their rules for Provident Fund (PF) account holders which are set to come into force from June 1, 2021. Read more

After 100 years remembering, last survivors mark race massacre in Tulsa

Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, can still remember a house engulfed in flames and the bodies stacked in truckbeds, one hundred years later. "I was quite a little kid but I remember running and the soldiers were coming in," Randle said in an interview with Reuters as her hometown of Tulsa prepared to mark one of the darkest chapters in its history. Read more

'Won't stop us from completing this edition of IPL': BCCI vice-president on overseas players not being available

The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League 2021 have officially been moved to the UAE, as BCCI announced last week. But there are various other questions still to be answered - starting from the fact when is the remainder of the tournament be fit into the schedule? Read more

Kamaal R Khan calls Salman Khan ‘gunda’: ‘I promise to destroy your career and make you TV actor’

Actor Kamaal R Khan, in a new tweet that seemed to be addressed to actor Salman Khan, asked him to fight his own battles instead of hiding behind ‘chirkut singer’ and ‘struggling actress’. KRK reiterated his vow to destroy Salman’s career. Read more

Rakul Preet backs Yog Nidra for post Covid recovery, treating pandemic anxiety

Adults, care providers and people with underlying health conditions are suffering from a considerable degree of fear, worry and concern as coronavirus continues to sweep across the world and the constant monitoring of news and social media feeds has led to fueling anxiety rather than easing it. Read more

Watch| Security forces destroy IED in controlled explosion in J&K’s Pulwama﻿