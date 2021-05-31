Kejriwal working to get people of Delhi vaccinated, but BJP abusing him: Sisodia

Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government is ensuring that all the people in the national capital are vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Pointing out that Arvind Kejriwal is working to achieve this target, Sisodia accused several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of abusing the Delhi chief minister whenever he worked for the people.

“Yesterday, I saw a video of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar where he said that Kejriwal is vaccinating people in a hurry and vaccine doses should be saved. JP Nadda also spoke bad things about Kejriwal. BJP leaders are criticising and abusing Kejriwal in order to hide their failures in managing the Covid-19 pandemic,” Sisodia said while addressing a press conference.

He accused the BJP government at the Centre of being busy in "poll management and image management" rather than focusing on managing the pandemic, procuring vaccine doses, and increasing production in the country.

“Arvind Kejriwal is working hard to accelerate the vaccination campaign to ensure that maximum people are inoculated before the third wave of Covid-19. But, they (BJP) started abusing Kejriwal. Earlier, they stopped the supply of oxygen in Delhi. Kejriwal fought for its resumption due to which thousands of lives were saved,” the deputy chief minister further said.

Sisodia asserted that Kejriwal will continue to demand vaccines despite the abuse and criticism by the BJP. He also urged the BJP-ruled states to focus on inoculating their citizens.

Delhi has so far vaccinated 5,343,766 beneficiaries of which 53,918 were vaccinated on Sunday, according to the health department’s bulletin. Vaccination for beneficiaries between 18-44 years is currently suspended amid a severe crunch of doses. AAP spokesperson Atishi alleged on Sunday that the Delhi government was not receiving doses for 18-44 years while private hospitals were charging exorbitant rates for vaccinating this age group.

Meanwhile, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine will be available in the national capital after June 20. “We have been assured that after June 20 we will get some doses from the makers. Right now they are importing the vaccine and will start manufacturing in August,” he said while addressing reporters.