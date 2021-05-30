Over half of Delhi residents aged 45+ have got a vaccine dose, says state govt

More than half of all Delhi residents aged 45 and above have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi said on Sunday, even as she flagged the ongoing shortage of jabs for younger people.

“It is a matter of pride for Delhi that over 50% people in the 45+ category have been vaccinated (with at least one dose). If a large number of people are vaccinated, it will not only protect them, but Delhi will also slowly start to move towards herd immunity, and consequently they will be able to save the people of entire Delhi,” said Atishi in a live-streamed video briefing.

According to government estimates, around 6.5 million people in Delhi are above the age 45, of whom around 2.46 million have received one dose of the vaccine, while around 800,000 have received both, said a senior government official.

However, vaccinations for the 18-45 age group continue to remain suspended in government facilities due to a shortage of supplies, and are currently on only in private centres.

State government records show that around 9.2 million people in the Capital are aged between 18 and 45, of whom 1.03 million have received one vaccine dose.

“There is currently no stock of vaccine available in Delhi government facilities for those in the 18-45 bracket... There 350,000 doses available for the 45+ age group… In Delhi government centres, Covaxin is being given only to those who are due for the second dose, due to shortages. But we do have 14 days’ stock of Covishield,” said Atishi.