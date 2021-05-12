News updates from HT: Justice DY Chandrachud tests positive for Covid-19, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud tests positive for Covid-19

Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, who is heading the Supreme Court bench for scanning the Centre's policy and preparedness in management of the second Covid-19 wave, has tested positive for coronavirus, court administration said on Wednesday. Read more

Raj to float global tender for Covid vaccine, says Centre should have done this

A day before Rajasthan is expected to float a global tender to import Covid-19 vaccines, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said it would have been much better if the Centre had procured the vaccines on behalf of the states. Read more

Maharashtra cabinet recommends extending lockdown-like restrictions for 2 weeks

The Maharashtra cabinet has recommended extending the lockdown-like restrictions in the state for two weeks to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. He said that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision in this regard soon. Read more

‘He picked our brains’: Chappell says Rahul Dravid followed Australian structure to create solid pool of Indian players

Former Australian batsman and Indian head coach Greg Chappel has said that Rahul Dravid has followed the Australian formula to create a strong domestic structure that has been serving as a feeder line for Team India. Read more

Disha Patani on kissing Salman Khan with a tape on her lips in Radhe: 'It was a funny experience'

Disha Patani spoke about kissing Salman Khan with a tape on her lips in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. When the trailer released, fans presumed Salman broke his longstanding no-kiss policy as a silhouette of the on-screen couple kissing featured in it. Eventually it was revealed that Disha was wearing a piece of tape on her mouth during the scene. Read more

Watch: ‘If you don’t understand..’: Cong slams Sitharaman over GST on Covid supplies