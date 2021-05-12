Maharashtra cabinet recommends extending lockdown-like restrictions for 2 weeks

The Maharashtra cabinet has recommended extending the lockdown-like restrictions in the state for two weeks to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. He said that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision in this regard soon.

"At the Cabinet meeting, the health department and ministers proposed to extend the lockdown for 15 days. The chief minister will take a final decision on this matter," Tope told reporters.

The current lockdown-like curbs will end at 7am on May 15.

According to officials, the lockdown will be as strict as it is currently, while in some districts where the cases are on the rise, the local administration is expected to impose stricter curbs.

At present, cases are on the rise in 21 districts and dropping in 15, including Mumbai and Thane.

Th cabinet meeting was held on a day when Maharashtra reported a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. According to state government's health bulletin on Wednesday, the state registered 46,781 new cases of the infection in a 24-hour span, which took the statewide tally to 5,226,710.

Wednesday’s case count in Maharashtra is 5,825 more than that of Tuesday’s when 40,956 cases were recorded.

The slowed-down vaccination drive is another reason for the extension of the lockdown. Tope said that the state government has suspended the vaccination drive for the age group of 18-44 years for time being due to shortage of the vaccines.

The Maharashtra health minister added that the doses meant for 18-44 age group will be diverted for the second dose of the people above 45 years.

Will May 11, Maharashtra has administered 1,88,21,485 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, according to state government data.