News updates from HT: Karnataka announces new Covid-19 rules for international flyers and all the latest news

Karnataka's new Covid-19 rules offer some respite for flyers from UK, Europe, Middle East

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced that the passengers arriving from the UK, Europe and the Middle East at state’s airports have been exempted from waiting for the results of RT-PCR tests. Read more

Canada wraps up Afghanistan airlift operations

Canada on Thursday announced completion of its evacuation mission in Afghanistan. That announcement was made by Canada’s acting chief of defence staff General Wayne Eyre. Read more

Why is Kerala seeing a Covid surge again? Health minister blames home quarantine

Around 35% of Covid infections in Kerala have their origin in the houses, Kerala health minister Veena George said in Thursday as the state once again recorded over 30,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. Read more

KBC 13: Himani Bundela is this year's first crorepati, ready to risk it all for ₹7cr

Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will host constestant Himani Bundela this weekend. She is visually challenged and became the season's first crorepati, winning ₹1 crore on the show. Read more

Rujuta Diwekar busts cholesterol myths, says bad cholesterol not all that bad

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who has been urging her followers to trust the wisdom of their grandmothers and not fall for fad diets, today took to Instagram to bust cholesterol myths. Read more

New Drone Rules Highlights: Fees, Forms, Permissions; PM says 'landmark moment'

The Centre on Thursday officially notified the national drone policy, the draft for which was released last month. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the development on Twitter. Watch

