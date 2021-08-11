Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Kerala govt says no new variant of Covid in state and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 09:11 PM IST
No, Kerala does not have any new variant of Covid, clarifies health ministry

While it is true that coronavirus infection is spreading fast in Kerala and cases of reinfections have been reported from the state, the surge is not linked to any new variant. Read more here.

These states in India offer best quality of life for elderly

The study found out that Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Chandigarh are states which lead in the categories - aged states, relatively aged states, northeastern states and Union Territories. Read more here.

Singapore deputy PM for greater economic integration between India and Asean

Asean and Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea signed RCEP last November. Japan led the drafting of a declaration that left the door open for India to join the world's largest trading bloc later. Read more here.

Saba Ali Khan shares video on 'misrepresentation of surrogacy' in Mimi: 'Enjoyed it but...'

Saba Ali Khan has shared a video that highlights 'complete misrepresentation of surrogacy' in Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi. Read more here.

'As a team, we were not pleased': Virat Kohli after India lose two WTC points for slow over-rate

India's captain Virat Kohli reacted after ICC docked two WTC points from India for slow over-rate in the first Test against England. Kohli said they were disappointed as it was in their control and they would improve in future. Read more here.

China jails Canadian businessman for 'spying' amid Huawei row, Trudeau fumes﻿

