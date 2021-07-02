News updates from HT: Lakshadweep admin orders education dept to shift to islands from Kochi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lakshadweep admin orders education dept officials in Kochi to shift to islands

The order asked the officials which include accountant, a stenographer, two clerical staff and a MSE to shift ‘consequent upon the decision to rationalise the staff of the Education Office, Kochi.’ Read more here.

Sri Lanka Cricket reacts on Arjuna Ranatunga's 'second-string Indian side' comment

In a statement on Ranatunga's remarks, SLC said: "Out of the 20-member India squad, 14 players have represented India across all formats or in some form and not a second-string team as claimed." Read more here.

Imran Khan compares China & India, explains how Beijing 'became superpower'﻿

Arjun Kapoor recalls best friends in school asking about his 'new mom' Sridevi: 'It was very hard'

Arjun Kapoor has spoken about facing a hard time when his best friends in school asked him about his 'new mom', late Sridevi. He said that he 'fought through it'. Read more here.

Airtel Black plans launched in India; What it is and how you benefit from it

With Airtel Black, Airtel subscribers can bundle two or more of the company’s services into a single plan for which they will receive one single bill, one customer care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers with priority resolution of issues. Read more here.

Top 10 cars sold in India in June: Maruti returns to dominate sales charts

After a blip in May, when most carmakers witnessed massive drop in sales due to Covid lockdown restrictions, Maruti has returned as the leader in June with as many as eight cars in the list of top 10 cars sold. Read more here.

