News updates from HT: Last UK troops have left Kabul, says British ministry of defence and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Last UK troops leave Kabul, Boris Johnson hails 'heroic' evacuation effort

The British ministry of defence said that about 14,000 people were airlifted out of Kabul airport in less than two weeks, according to a report. Read more

Covid vaccine drive to speed up further in September; 240 mn to be inoculated

Approximately 200 million doses are likely to be of Covishield, which will be delivered by the Serum Institute of India (SII). Read more

Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavinaben Patel wins historic silver medal in TT

Bhavinaben Patel created history on Sunday by winning India's first Paralympics medal in Table Tennis (TT). Read more

Dino Morea says he did 'small jobs to stay relevant' when acting offers dried up: 'I don't want to talk about it'

Actor Dino Morea has reflected on a period in his career when he did small jobs to stay relevant and financially secure when acting offers dried up. Read more

Katrina Kaif's ₹1 lakh one-shoulder bodycon dress is the party outfit you've always wanted

Katrina Kaif serves the perfect party look in a stunning yellow one-shoulder bodycon dress for an ad shoot. Read more

'Attack on Afghan soil': Taliban slam U.S drone strike against ISIS-K terrorists

Hours after a U.S drone strike targeted Islamic State Khorasan Province or ISIS-K militants in Afghanistan, Taliban have slammed America. Watch