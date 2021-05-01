News updates from HT: ‘Lockdown for few weeks,' says Anthony Fauci on India's Covid-19 crisis and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Lockdown for a few weeks': US' Anthony Fauci on India's Covid-19 crisis

Anthony Fauci, the US' top epidemiologist and one of the leading global voices on the coronavirus pandemic, suggested India must impose a complete lockdown for a few weeks as an immediate step to contain the surging infections which have brought the country's healthcare system to its knees. Read More

150,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine on way to Hyderabad

A consignment of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine is on its way to Hyderabad from Moscow with the first batch of 150,000 doses set to arrive later on Saturday with another three million doses scheduled to land this month. Read More

Supreme Court allows UP panchayat polls counting, no victory rallies permitted

The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed the Uttar Pradesh government and State Election Commission to go ahead with the counting of votes polled during the rural body elections in the state earlier in April, starting Sunday. Read More

Brad Hogg says RCB cannot expect Maxwell and de Villiers 'to pick up the pieces all the time', highlights slow run-rate

Royal Challengers Bangalore put in a disappointing performance on Friday as they lost their second match in the Indian Premier League 2021. Read More

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal of Special Ops and Rocket Singh, dies of Covid-19 complications at 52

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 52. He was a retired army veteran who made his acting debut in 2003. Read More

Shawn Mendes, Kunal Nayyar, Richard Madden and more international stars ask fans to help India amid Covid-19 pandemic

Singer Shawn Mendes took to his social media accounts on Friday to make an urgent appeal to his fans and followers. He asked them to make donations so as to help India fight the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Read More