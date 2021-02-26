Home / India News / News updates from HT: Maha records 8000 new cases of Covid-19 and all the latest news
News updates from HT: Maha records 8000 new cases of Covid-19 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:05 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask buys fruit in a market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo(REUTERS)

Maharashtra records over 8,000 fresh Covid-19 cases again, 1,035 cases in Mumbai

For the third consecutive day on Friday, Maharashtra recorded over 8,000 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the highest in the country. Read More

Mamata calls herself 'daughter of Bengal', says will win despite eight phases

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday questioned the eight phases of the polling exercise announced by the Election Commission, accusing the Centre of controlling the schedule. Read More

Farmers' protest shows need for laws in sync with stakeholders: UN rights chief

The continuing farmers’ protests in India against three farm laws highlight the importance of ensuring that legislations. Read More

Oncologists willing to operate on Covid patients, survey finds

According to a recently published survey from a private hospital in the city, it was found that oncologists were willing to risk their safety to provide surgical care to confirmed Covid patients. Read More

Health ministry says over 1.37 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered

In past 3 months, Feb registers highest number of travellers in India: Report

'Together in fight against pandemic': PM Modi thanks WHO chief on Covax delivery

New rules for social media, OTT require right implementation: Nasscom

Rakul Preet Singh joins the ‘pawri’ with a yoga video

For the past few days, the pawri trend has taken over social media. Started by Influencer Dananeer Mobeen and later popularised by Rasode Me Kaun. Read More

People come together to help delivery driver whose tearful video went viral

An emotional video of a tearful UberEats driver urging customers to consider tipping better recently went viral. Read More

Prince Harry defends The Crown, reveals whom he'd like to portray him on show

Defending the Netflix series The Crown, Prince Harry has said that the show, based on his family, doesn't pretend to be fact. Read More

After Mamata Banerjee, Smriti Irani rides scooty during roadshow in Bengal

Union Minister Smriti Irani rode a scooty during a roadshow of BJP in West Bengal. Irani, who is on a day-long visit to the poll-bound state, joined a bike rally on Friday. Watch

