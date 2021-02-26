IND USA
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata calls herself 'daughter of Bengal', says will win despite eight phases

Mamata said that the eight-phase election in Bengal raises many questions as other states are voting on a single day. She was addressing a press conference at her residence in Kalighat.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:52 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday questioned the eight phases of the polling exercise announced by the Election Commission, accusing the Centre of controlling the schedule.

Mamata said that the eight-phase election in Bengal raises many questions as other states are voting on a single day. She was addressing a press conference at her residence in Kalighat.

"I respect EC's decision, but why break-up the districts. South 24 Parganas is our stronghold, voting there will be held in 3 different phases," Mamata was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read: Election results of 5 states on May 2; Bengal to see 8-phase elections

"I have information from my sources that the poll dates are similar to the ones BJP wanted. Have the dates been announced as per the suggestions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah? The PM and the home minister cannot misuse their power for the state elections," she added.

Stating that the Centre cannot misuse money and its powers for state elections, Mamata said, "The Centre cannot misuse their powers for a State election. If they do it, then, it will be a big blunder. then, they will have to face the music."

Alleging that the BJP has channelled money to all districts via agencies, Mamata said "We are common people, we will fight our battle. We request the EC to stop the misuse of money."

The TMC supremo said that she will win the polls despite the EC's schedule. "I am the daughter of Bengal, I know the state better than BJP. I will win even in eight phases."

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for April 1 and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on April 6 for 31 seats, the fourth on April 10 for 44 constituencies, the fifth on April 17 for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on April 22, seventh phase on April 26 for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on April 29 for 35 seats, Arora said.

The Election Commission will appoint two special observers for West Bengal and a third can also be sent if required, Arora said in response to queries on whether enough arrangements are in place for the polls in the state, where many have been raising questions about political violence.

Arora also said everyone on election duty for the upcoming polls will be vaccinated against Covid-19 before polling day.

