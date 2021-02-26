Prince Harry defends The Crown, reveals whom he'd like to portray him on show
- Prince Harry has defended criticisms against Netflix's The Crown, and has also revealed whom he'd like to see portray him on the show, based on his family.
Defending the Netflix series The Crown, Prince Harry has said that the show, based on his family, doesn't pretend to be fact. He also announced which actor he'd like to see portray him on the show, which recently aired its fourth season.
The Crown has been a regular source of speculation with regards to just how much of it is true. The series is based on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who has been portrayed by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, in two seasons each.
"Of course, it’s not strictly accurate,” Harry said in an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle [looks like], what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else ― what can come from that.”
“I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself,” he added. “Because it’s the difference between ‘That is obviously fiction, take it how you will,’ but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”
Harry and his wife, Meghan, last year struck a deal with Netflix, which will see them produce new programming for the service. The couple has also taken 'a step back' from their duties as royals. Harry and his brother, Prince William, appear as toddlers in the latest season of the show. Asked whom he'd like to see play him in future seasons, he replied, "Damian Lewis."
Also read: The Crown season 4 review: All hail Emma Corrin, scene-stealer as Princess Diana in the finest season of Netflix’s lavish show
In a 2019 appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Colman recalled meeting Prince William, and not being able to help herself and ask him if he'd seen the show. “I met Prince William at a dinner and he asked me what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, ‘Actually, I know what you’re doing',” Coleman said. “I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?’ His answer was a firm ‘No,’” Coleman added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Harry defends The Crown, reveals whom he'd like to portray him on show
- Prince Harry has defended criticisms against Netflix's The Crown, and has also revealed whom he'd like to see portray him on the show, based on his family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision Ep 8: Fans are angry and emotional after heartbreaking episode
- WandaVision dropped its eighth episode and it has left Marvel Cinematic Universe fans emotional. Here's how they have reacted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nia Sharma recalls fight with Ravi Dubey: 'Channel had to intervene'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vindhya Tiwary: I hope this year takes me to the next level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision: Kevin Feige on bringing in Evan Peters as Pietro instead of Aaron
- WandaVision left fans stunned when they introduced Evan Peters as Pietro instead of bringing back Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige weighs in on the recasting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rumana Molla: I always want to give my best shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav: Top Amazon India executive questioned by police over Saif Ali Khan show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gina Carano addresses The Mandalorian firing, says she was 'bullied' by Disney
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Changing my looks, quitting TV worked for me’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Banerjee: I realized last year what being famous means
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mona Singh: Never be insecure. If you are talented, you will get your due
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amrita Puri: Post Aisha, I got praise but not good work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paul Bettany teases major Avenger cameo, says 'there were fireworks on set'
- Actor Paul Bettany has said that a major cameo has yet to be revealed in WandaVision, and that 'there were fireworks on set' in scenes involving him and the actor, whom he'd 'longed to work with'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Bhadhana: Mummy aaj bhi bol deti hai, chal jaa doodh la
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision Ep 7: Agatha and Spectrum's debut floods the internet with memes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox