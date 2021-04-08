News updates from HT: Maharashtra to raise 4 issues including vaccine shortage in PM Modi meeting and all the latest new

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Complaining of Covid-19 vaccine shortage, Maharashtra heads to PM's meeting with 4 issues

The Maharashtra government has once against raised the issue of shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, saying the replenishment ordered by the Centre is not enough. Read more

'Serious' allegations against Anil Deshmukh require CBI probe, rules SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh by ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh were 'serious' and required a CBI probe. Read more

Night curfew imposed in Noida and Ghaziabad between 10pm and 5am till April 17

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the district authorities in Noida and Ghaziabad on Thursday imposed a night curfew with immediate effect. The curfew will be in place from 10pm to 5am till April 17, officials said. Read more

Kangana Ranaut defines what makes one an ‘ultranationalist’ as she posts glam photos: ‘Every penny that you spend...’

Kangana Ranaut explained the difference between a nationalist and ‘ultranationalist’, as she made a case for local weaves. Read more

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts bangs, new hair cut and toned abs in latest Instagram post

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill who is best known as the Katrina Kaif of Punjab recently took to her Instagram to show off her new hairdo and it is absolutely perfect for the sweltering summers. Read more

'I am as young as ever': At 37, AB de Villiers still 'excited' for another stint with RCB in IPL 2021

There is no stopping AB de Villiers, it seems. When the former South Africa captain announced international retirement three years ago, many wondered why is he hanging his boots so early on in his career. Read more

Watch: Mamata Banerjee’s ‘gherao CRPF’ remark draws flak from BJP, EC seeks report