Night curfew imposed in Noida and Ghaziabad between 10pm and 5am till April 17

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the district authorities in Noida and Ghaziabad on Thursday imposed a night curfew with immediate effect. The curfew will be in place from 10pm to 5am till April 17, officials said.

The official statement from Ghaziabad district head office stated that, "Keeping in view the increasing impact of Covid-19 infection, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has decided to implement the night curfew in Ghaziabad district from tonight, after reviewing it with police officers and medical department officials."

The decision to impose night curfew comes shortly after similar curb was introduced in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi with effect from Thursday night. The stringent measure has also been imposed in Prayagraj from 10pm to 8am from Thursday till further notice.

Officials said that the night curfew in Lucknow will continue till April 30.

The move to impose night curfew comes on the day when India reported a record 126,789 new Covid-19 cases even as several states struggled to contain a second surge in infections, complaining of vaccine shortages and demanding inoculations be expanded to younger people.

Daily infections surpassed 100,000 for the first time on Monday - the highest since the pandemic began - and have now exceeded that mark three times.

The alarming rate of increase in cases has caught authorities across the country by surprise. The government blames the resurgence mainly on crowding and a reluctance to wear masks as shops and offices have reopened.

Keeping the rising cases in consideration, New Zealand on Thursday suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, for about two weeks.

With 12.9 million cases, India is the third-worst affected country, trailing the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 685 - the most in five days - to 166,862, data from the health ministry showed.

Vaccine centres in several states, including hardest-hit Maharashtra, have been shutting early and turning people away as supplies run out. Odisha state said it had closed half its vaccination sites.