News updates from HT: Mansukh Mandaviya to attend G20 health ministers' meet in Rome today and all the latest news

Mansukh Mandaviya to attend G20 health ministers' meet in Rome today

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will begin his four-day visit to Rome, Italy, where he is expected to attend a meeting of the health ministers of the G20 countries, according to his office. Read More

Covid R-value rises amid threat of third wave: All you need to know

As states across India race to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) ahead of an expected third wave in October, there is a more worrying factor in the form of rising R-value. Read More

No bullets and bombs here: Union minister Naqvi asks Taliban to ‘spare’ Muslims of India

Hours after a Taliban spokesperson claimed that the group has the “right” to raise its voice for the Muslims of Kashmir, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi asked the insurgents to “spare” Muslims of India, saying there are no instances of extremist atrocities in the name of religion in this country. Read More

Sensex, Nifty at fresh highs: What are the factors and how sustainable this is?

The markets closed at a new high on Friday, with the BSE Sensex gaining 277.41 points or 0.48 per cent to end the day above 58,000 for the first time ever. Nifty also rose by 89 points or 0.52 per cent to close at 17,324. Read More

Alia Bhatt's leg workout revealed, watch 5 intense exercises she does at the gym

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt never shies away from mixing things up for her workout routine. The star keeps herself fit by doing Pilates, yoga, weight training, core-strengthening exercises, and more at the gym. Read More

Naomi Osaka says she is going to take break from tennis after US Open loss

Naomi Osaka says after US Open loss that she thinks she is going to take another break from tennis. Read More

