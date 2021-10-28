News updates from HT: MHA extends national Covid-19 guidelines till November 30 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MHA extends national Covid-19 guidelines till November 30

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended all existing coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related guidelines in the country by a month, till November 30. Read more

NCW demands action as sleeves of girl candidates sliced during exam in Rajasthan

The incident took place during the prelims of Rajasthan Administrative Services exam 2021. The state administration was reportedly taking measures to prevent cheating. Read more

'Where are we heading?': Gautam Gambhir slams Mohammed Shami's 'ridiculous' critics after India vs Pakistan match

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami was on the receiving end of an online attack following India's defeat against Pakistan in their opening contest of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Read more

Eternals beats Thor 2, Black Widow to become worst-reviewed Marvel movie

Marvel Studios' latest film, Eternals has not impressed the critics. The film currently has a 62% score on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Read more

World Stroke Day: Prevention is better than cure

Lack of awareness about the signs and symptoms of the disease plays a major role in making it a leading cause of mortality and disability in India. Read more

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched in India at ₹1.38 lakh

Bajaj Auto on Thursday announced the launch of the all-new Pulsar 250 naked street bike in the Indian market at ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Price goes up to ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the F250. Read more