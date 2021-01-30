News updates from HT: Mumbai police commissioner rubbishes malafide allegations and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai police commissioner rubbishes malafide allegations

Allegations of malafides against him and his force’s investigation into the television rating point (TRP) fraud are baseless and false, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has said in an affidavit filed in the Bombay high court. Read more

Year after first Covid-19 case, Kerala continues to grapple with pandemic

A year after the country’s first Covid-19 case was detected in Thrissur on Jan 30 last year, Kerala continues to be in the throes of the pandemic, registering record highest active cases and test positivity rate (TPR). As on Friday, the state’s active case load is 72, 238 with a TPR of 10.66. Not just that, at least 44% of the country’s all new cases are from the southern state. Read more

Cinema hall, ATM, voter card: List of new rules coming to effect from February 1

On February 1, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021, which is likely to bring about some changes in prices of commodities. Apart from that, some new rules are coming into effect from February 1 as part of the ongoing unlocking process amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in US, India condemns 'malicious' act

A bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in the City of Davis in Northern California. The Indian government has condemned the incident and said that the embassy of India in Washington DC has taken up the matter with the US Department of State. Read more

'If you have a coach who shouts, there's fear of failure': Upton on how Dravid’s calm influence helped Indian youngsters

Although Rahul Dravid had modestly refused to take credit for the success of India’s youngsters on the tour of Australia, there are sections that praise the former India batsman’s contribution in shaping these same youngsters. The latest to join the bandwagon is Paddy Upton, who feels Dravid has allowed the youngsters to thrive through his calmness. Read more

Abhinav gets support on Twitter as users slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour: 'If this is entertainment then what is torture?'

Bigg Boss 14 has been making headlines for a fresh controversy after Rakhi Sawant pulled fellow contestant Abhinav Shukla's drawstring on national television. Now, Twitter is up in arms accusing Rakhi of obscene behaviour. In a new promo, Salman Khan too was seen calling Rakhi an 'entertainer' and ignoring Abhinav's point of view. Read more

This nebula in the constellation Scorpius is helping form the next generation of stars. Here’s how

"For my part, I know nothing with any certainty, but the sight of the stars makes me dream," is a quote credited to the great artist Vincent Van Gogh. If that sentiment deeply resonates with you and you genuinely believes that a starry sky may be one of the most beautiful things an individual has a chance to experience, then here is a post by NASA you must check out. Read more

Watch: Blast in Delhi: Israel envoy says diplomats safe, Jaiskankar assures security

Israel ambassador to India Ron Malka informed that their diplomats and employees are safe. Malka's statement came following a low-intensity blast near Israel embassy in New Delhi. Watch here