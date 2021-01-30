Cinema hall, ATM, voter card: List of new rules coming to effect from February 1
On February 1, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021, which is likely to bring about some changes in prices of commodities. Apart from that, some new rules are coming into effect from February 1 as part of the ongoing unlocking process amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here is all you need to know:
Cinema halls, swimming pools
According to the home ministry's latest unlocking guideline, swimming pools will open for all from February 1. So far, pools only for the training of sportspersons were allowed to open. Since swimming session generally begins from March-April, the new rule will take time to come into effect but the permission has been granted.
Cinema halls have also been allowed to increase their capacity from February 1. Now they are allowed to function only at 50 per cent capacity.
Schools reopening
> Schools in Gujarat will reopen for the students of classes 9 and 11 from February 1.
> Karnataka will resume full-day classes for the students of class 9, 10 from February 1.
> Educational institutes in the summer zone of the Jammu region will reopen for classes 10 and 12 from February 1.
> Meghalaya will resume classes of higher education institutes from February 1.
> Telangana will also reopen schools and colleges, private colleges from February 1.
> Himachal Pradesh will reopen classes for 5 and 8 to 12 from February 1.
Mumbai local trains
Mumbai local trains will resume services for all from February 1 with time restrictions. The general public will be allowed to travel before 7am, between 12 noon and 4pm and after 9pm.
Voter card
From February 1, all voters will be able to download their digital voter ID card if their mobile number of linked with the Election Commission.
No PNB transaction at Non-EMV machines
Punjab National Bank has informed its customers that it will be restricting both financial and non-financial transactions from non-EMV TM machines from February 1. Non-EMV ATMs are those which reads data through magnetic strips and do not hold the ATM card during the transaction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoists kill 2 civilians in Odisha, accusing them of being police informers
- The Maoists left a handwritten note accusing the two of providing information to police about five of their colleagues, who were killed in police firing last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mumbai police commissioner rubbishes malafide allegations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia to resume issuing visas to all categories of Indian citizens
- On Thursday, the Indian government extended the ban on international commercial flights till February 28.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Restore internet or face more protests’: Farm union to government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India condemns vandalising of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in California
- The Indian embassy in Washington took up the issue with the US state department and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
29 years of India-Israel relations: Some key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Year after first Covid-19 case, Kerala continues to grapple with pandemic
- For almost two months after the outbreak, Kerala managed to restrict the spread of the disease. But in March, things took a dramatic turn after an Italy-returned family hid their travel history and interacted with many in Pathanamthitta.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi blast could be a 'terror attack': Israeli ambassador to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cinema hall, ATM, voter card: List of new rules coming to effect from February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court frames charges against Yasin Malik, nine others in 1989 kidnapping case
- According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has probed the case, the accused kidnapped Rubaiya Sayeed to get five terrorists released. It has said Malik plotted and executed the kidnapping with the help of his associates. Rubaiya Sayeed was released on December 13, 1989.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP chief JP Nadda offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma, says his ideals continue to motivate millions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP case approver claims ED made him record false statement under duress
- The plea filed by Umesh Chandrakant Mishra claims that his statement, recorded before the metropolitan magistrate, is the only true statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won't be joining active politics, announces Ahmed Patel's son Faisal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox