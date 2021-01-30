IND USA
It cited the press briefing Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh held on October 8 and said the details of the case he provided then were based on a preliminary investigation and analytical report submitted by BARC(HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Allegations of malafides related to TRP fraud case baseless: Mumbai police commissioner

The affidavit was filed in response to the allegations by ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which owns Republic TV, and the channel’s editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, in their petitions seeking quashing of the first information report registered against them in the case.
By K A Y Dodhiya | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:39 PM IST

Allegations of malafides against him and his force’s investigation into the television rating point (TRP) fraud are baseless and false, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has said in an affidavit filed in the Bombay high court.

The affidavit was filed in response to the allegations by ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which owns Republic TV, and the channel’s editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, in their petitions seeking quashing of the first information report registered against them in the case.

It cited the press briefing Singh held on October 8 and said the details of the case he provided then were based on a preliminary investigation and analytical report submitted by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). The affidavit added the report said three channels had bribed households to bolster their ratings.

“The Respondent [Singh] in pursuance of his duty was within the realm of law to inform the public at large about the crime registered, background, and nature of crime. It is submitted that the answering Respondent [Singh] holds periodic briefings as per the procedure and practice established in sensitive cases and was providing credible information to the extent it was fit and proper to disclose and answering the queries as received from the journalists/reporters without divulging any secret and confidential information/material collected during investigation, the disclosure whereof could affect administration of justice. It is submitted that media briefing was held strictly in confines of the law and the principles enunciated by this Hon'ble Court and the Hon'ble Supreme Court.”

Shashank Sandbhor, assistant commissioner of police, in a counter-affidavit has submitted that the petition filed by Hansa Research Group seeking reliefs similar to those sought by ARG Outlier Media in their petition indicates that it is trying to "somehow protect them from prosecution". He added the group has moved the court “to stall on-going investigations as they have revealed a nexus between the Hansa Group and the channels”.

The affidavit and counter-affidavits were filed before the bench of justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale by senior counsel Kapil Sibal, representing the state and Mumbai police, on January 25.

These sessions would be held once a month for about one hour.(PTI)
mumbai news

BJP's Thane unit to hold spiritual meetings for party workers

PTI, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:23 AM IST
BJP's district-city chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare said this initiative is aimed at helping the party cadre relax their mind and keep them motivated.
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.(PTI File)
mumbai news

Raj Thackeray to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir in March; Shiv Sena takes a veiled dig

By Naresh Kamath | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:39 AM IST
  • After the formation of Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Raj Thackeray appears to be moving closer to the BJP, said a political analyst.
Mumbai Police stand guard near Israeli Consulate in Mumbai after a low-intensity blast outside the New Delhi's Israeli Embassy. (PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai Police on high alert following blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:38 AM IST
A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy this evening in Delhi. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.
Healthworkers flash victory sign after being vaccinated in Thane in phase 2. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Thane civic body tops Covid vaccination chart with 124% success rate

By Ankita Menon, Sajana Nambiar and Raina Shine, Thane/ Kalyan/ Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:01 AM IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has completed 124 per cent vaccination till Friday, the highest across Thane district
With the KDMC elections likely to be held this year, AAP bought the construction materials, spending their own money and started building the wall. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
mumbai news

After civic body’s inaction, AAP build crematorium wall in Kalyan

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:55 AM IST
After giving 10 days to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to build the wall of a crematorium at Vitthalwadi in Kalyan (E), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members have themselves started the construction as the civic body failed to do so
There are 73 buildings in the hospital premises. Among these, 14 are for men and 15 are for women. Around 12 buildings among these are in a dangerous condition. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

‘Thane Mental Hospital structures need urgent repairs’

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The portion of a plaster that collapsed in one of the Thane Mental Hospital’s structures last week had brought to the fore the urgent need for repairs
The Thane police commissionerate instated around 75 family members of police officials who lost their lives on duty or due to Covid-19. Thirty four of them were those whose father or mother succumbed to the deadly virus. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Thane: Kin of police who lost lives to Covid given postings in dept

By Faisal Tandel, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Twenty-six-year-old Suparna Santosh Kalamkar, who was a banker till recently, proudly flaunts her new uniform of a police constable
During investigation, the police found out that the accused used an ignition switch to start the motorcycle. They used to remove the ignition switch socket and replace it with the new one. (Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai crime branch recovers 44 stolen bikes; catch 3

By Faisal Tandel, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Three persons were arrested and 44 Bullet bikes worth 1
Health workers being administered the Covid-19 vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central on Friday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Vaccination for those aged over 50 by March-April: Mumbai civic body

By Mehul R Thakkar and Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Civic body looks to rope in pvt hospitals; officials say need to boost capacity before starting round for general public
Painting of galaxy at Seawoods underpass in Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Paintings by JJ students, neon lights give Navi Mumbai new look

By Ankita G Menon, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The dingy and dark underpasses will soon be history in Navi Mumbai
Sudhakar Deskmukh, the municipal commissioner of Panvel City Municipal Corporation, posted on his official account alerting people not to trust any messages from the fake account. (HT photo)
mumbai news

Fake social media account of Panvel civic chief blocked; case registered

By Faisal Tandel, Panvel
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The Panvel city police have registered a case against an unknown person for creating a fake social media account of Sudhakar Deskmukh, the municipal commissioner of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC)
Girgoan Chowphatty engulfed in heavy smog. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

At 14.8°Celsius, Mumbai records this season’s lowest temperature

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:34 AM IST
At 14
Dhananjay Munde. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

HC appoints mediator for Maharashtra min Dhananjay Munde, his ex-partner to resolve disputes

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) has allowed Maharashtra social justice minister Dhananjay Munde to explore the option of mediation to settle the dispute between him and a woman, with whom he had a relationship, after they both informed the court through consent terms that they were willing to settle their differences amicably
The Ambernath Municipal Council and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board served notices to five jeans washing units located at different places in Ambernath on Wednesday. (HT photo)
mumbai news

Notices to jeans washing units in Ambernath for violating environment norms

By Sajana Nambiar, Ambernath
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:32 AM IST
In a joint drive against jeans washing units causing pollution in Waldhuni river, the Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) served notices to five jeans washing units located at different places in Ambernath on Wednesday
