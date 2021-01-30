Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in US, India condemns 'malicious' act 

The Indian government condemned the vandalising of a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the City of Davis in Northern California, the second such incident in the US in a little over a month. The embassy of India in Washington DC has taken up the matter with the US Department of State, it said.

The six-feet tall, 650-pound (294 kg) bronze statue of Gandhi, which was located in the Central Park, was a gift to the country by the government of India.

Also Read: Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in US

"On 28 Jan'21, Mahatma Gandhi statue at Central Park in City of Davis, California was vandalised by unknown persons. Statue was a gift by the government of India in 2016. The Govt strongly condemns this malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice," the ministry of external affairs said.

"Embassy of India in Washington DC has taken up the matter with the US Department of State for a thorough investigation and appropriate action. Consulate General of India in San Francisco has separately taken up the matter with City of Davis and local law enforcement authorities," it added.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Davis regretted the incident and said that they have initiated an investigation into the matter. "The US Department of State has conveyed that this act of vandalism is unacceptable and expressed the hope that perpetrators will be brought to justice as quickly as possible," the MEA statement added.

Also Read: Khalistanis target Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington

According to the local media, the Deputy chief of the Davis police department Paul Doroshov said the matter was being taken very seriously. “Seeing as it’s a cultural icon to a portion of the people in Davis, we are taking it very seriously,” he said.

In an incident reported on December 12, a little over a month, a group of pro-Khalistan activists had desecrated Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in front of the Indian embassy in Washington and placed a poster and a Khalistan flag on it.

This vandalism was carried out during a demonstration in support of farmers in India protesting against the three farm laws.