Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in US, India condemns 'malicious' act
The Indian government condemned the vandalising of a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the City of Davis in Northern California, the second such incident in the US in a little over a month. The embassy of India in Washington DC has taken up the matter with the US Department of State, it said.
The six-feet tall, 650-pound (294 kg) bronze statue of Gandhi, which was located in the Central Park, was a gift to the country by the government of India.
Also Read: Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in US
"On 28 Jan'21, Mahatma Gandhi statue at Central Park in City of Davis, California was vandalised by unknown persons. Statue was a gift by the government of India in 2016. The Govt strongly condemns this malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice," the ministry of external affairs said.
"Embassy of India in Washington DC has taken up the matter with the US Department of State for a thorough investigation and appropriate action. Consulate General of India in San Francisco has separately taken up the matter with City of Davis and local law enforcement authorities," it added.
Meanwhile, Mayor of Davis regretted the incident and said that they have initiated an investigation into the matter. "The US Department of State has conveyed that this act of vandalism is unacceptable and expressed the hope that perpetrators will be brought to justice as quickly as possible," the MEA statement added.
Also Read: Khalistanis target Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington
According to the local media, the Deputy chief of the Davis police department Paul Doroshov said the matter was being taken very seriously. “Seeing as it’s a cultural icon to a portion of the people in Davis, we are taking it very seriously,” he said.
In an incident reported on December 12, a little over a month, a group of pro-Khalistan activists had desecrated Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in front of the Indian embassy in Washington and placed a poster and a Khalistan flag on it.
This vandalism was carried out during a demonstration in support of farmers in India protesting against the three farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong official says Joint Declaration gave Britain no rights to city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blinken dials Pak FM Qureshi, seeks accountability in Daniel Pearl's murder case
- A State Department Spokesperson said on Friday that Antony Blinken reinforced America’s concern over Pakistan Supreme Court’s ruling acquitting Pearl’s killers. In a strongly-worded statement, he urged Pakistan to explore all legal options to ensure that the killers of Pearl are brought to justice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson weighs future, Donald Trump ties take a toll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in US, India condemns 'malicious' act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists develop new tool that may help reduce spread of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fearing eviction Japanese woman hid mother's frozen corpse for 10 years
- Yumi Yoshino, 48, said she hid the body 10 years ago because she "didn't want to move out" of the home she shared with her mother, after finding her dead, local media reported, citing unnamed police sources. The mother was named on the lease of the apartment in a municipal housing complex.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that treated early Covid-19 patients
- Jinyantan Hospital was one of the city’s first to deal with patients in early 2020 suffering from a then-unknown virus and is a key part of the epidemiological history of the disease. The experts visited another early site of the outbreak, the Hubei Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine Hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There should be accountability for crimes like Daniel Pearl's murder, says UN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US airstrike in Iraq kills top Islamic State leader, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US first lady Jill Biden to help reunite migrant kids with parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico to import AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine from India, says President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As asylum camp swells at US-Mexico border, Biden aide calls for 'patience'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: More than 35 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated in India so far
WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that had early coronavirus patients
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox