News updates from HT: Mumbai police record Shilpa Shetty's statement in Raj Kundra porn app case and all the latest news

Mumbai Police record Shilpa Shetty's statement in Raj Kundra porn app case

A team of Mumbai Police, which is investigating the alleged porn racket case involving businessman Raj Kundra's Hotshots app, on Friday recorded Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's statement regarding the case. Read more

Govt expects all beneficiaries above 18 years to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by December 2021

The Union government on Friday informed Parliament that it is expected that all beneficiaries in India above 18 years of age will be vaccinated against the disease by December 2021. Read more

Is reopening schools in India risky now? What experts, government said

Several states have declared dates to reopen schools in July-August after over one year of online classes. This reopening is for the second time after the pandemic struck in March 2020. Read more

All eyes on Elavenil and Saurabh as Indian shooters launch medal quest in Tokyo

On Saturday, July 24, 2021, the Shooting competitions of the Tokyo Games get underway with two of the 15 finals lined up and four Indian shooters on show. Read more

Shilpa Shetty urges fans to watch Hungama 2 as Raj Kundra gets sent to jail, says 'film shouldn’t suffer'

Shilpa Shetty has urged her fans and followers to watch her movie, Hungama 2. Up for release on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, Hungama 2 marks Shilpa's comeback to acting after many years. Read more

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

The Olympic Games have officially began in Japan’s Tokyo after being delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is, however, not the first time the capital city has hosted Olympics. Read more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Smartwatches under ₹5,000 that can track your SpO2 levels

It has been more than a year since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, and the fight against the novel virus is far from over. Even though people are getting vaccinated worldwide, there is an increased concern triggered by the latest reports about the virus mutating. Read more



