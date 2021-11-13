News updates from HT: Security on Myanmar border tightened after Manipur attack and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Manipur terror attack: Close watch on Myanmar border, Army chief general briefed on ambush

Following the dastardly attack on the convoy of the commanding officer of an Assam Rifles unit on Saturday, the security on the Myanmar border has been strengthened as the attackers are believed to have infiltrated into India from Myanmar. Read more.

Heavy rain batters south Kerala, rail traffic disrupted due to landslides

Incessant heavy rain lashed many parts of south Kerala on Saturday triggering minor landslides and severe water-logging and disrupting rail traffic between Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari at three places. Read more.

'Yogya, not Yogi': Akhilesh hits back at UP govt, says CM can't operate laptop

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav traded barbs over the development of Azamgarh district where Union minister Amit Shah held a public rally on Saturday. Read more.

Amit Shah says Hindi a friend of all indigenous languages

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Hindi is a friend of all indigenous languages and the country’s prosperity lies in the prosperity of all its languages. Read more.

‘Dengue cases in Delhi will decrease in next 2 to 3 days’, says expert

The number of dengue cases in Delhi have stabilised and will come down in the next two or three days, the medical director at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital said on Saturday. Read more.

'Wouldn’t be at all surprised to see them lift the trophy': Kevin Pietersen predicts winner of T20 World Cup final

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Friday predicted his winner for the T20 World Cup 2021, between Australia and New Zealand which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Read more.

World Diabetes Day 2021: Eye expert reveals how to detect early sign of diabetes

Caused by high blood glucose or too much sugar in the blood, Diabetes Mellitus can adversely affect almost any organ in our body, literally from head to toe that is brain stroke to foot or toe amputation and to raise awareness of diabetes as a global public health issue, November 14 is annually marked as World Diabetes Day. Read more.

On KBC 13, Kapil Sharma recalls Amitabh Bachchan apologising to him before a shoot: ‘I remember it till today’

Comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Sonu Sood were the celebrity guests on Friday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. On the show, Kapil shared an anecdote about host Amitabh Bachchan. Read more.

Anand Mahindra shares about ‘best weekends of his youth’ in latest Twitter post

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share about the ‘best weekends of his youth’. Read more.

