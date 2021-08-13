News updates from HT: Nationwide Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 campaign launched as part of I-Day celebrations

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Anurag Thakur launches Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 as part of I-Day celebrations

Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur on Friday launched the nationwide Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 programme as part of the Independence Day celebrations - Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Read More

Infra and maritime security top agenda at virtual Quad meeting

Senior officials of the four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad on Thursday discussed ways to take forward cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, maritime security and humanitarian aid in order to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. Read More

UNSC mulling over draft statement condemning Taliban offensive: Report

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is mulling over a draft statement that would condemn the recent Taliban attacks on cities and towns in Afghanistan and warn of sanctions against the insurgents. Read More

India vs England: 'No boss, I don't have any time': Rohit Sharma clears two misconceptions people have about his batting

Rohit Sharma is the only batsman in the world to have scored three double-centuries in ODIs. Read More

Tamannaah Bhatia serves strong 70s vibes in Sabyasachi x H&M bralette and denims

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia keeps treating her fans with dreamy pictures of herself that often are a testament to her sartorial prowess. Read More

Modern Love 2 review: Amazon series returns with fewer bad eggs, more sugar; Kit Harington deserves rom-com franchise

Landing on Modern Love in 2019 was simple accident. Armed with a fresh Amazon Prime subscription, the heart was looking for something soothing, and this anthology of romances offered significant relief. Read More

Watch: Cargo ship splits in two off Japan coast, oil spills into the sea