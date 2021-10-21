News updates from HT: NCB's Sameer Wankhede responds to NCP leader Nawab Malik's allegations and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'He is minister, I am a govt employee': Sameer Wankhede replies to Nawab Malik's 'threat'

Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, on Thursday condemned the allegations of extortion brought against him by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and said it is a disgusting term. Read more

Lance Klusener: ‘I preferred a position where it was almost hopeless’

Towing a heavy bat with an iron grip and a fiberglass protection on two fingers of his glove, Lance Klusener was a once-in-a-generation phenomenon who looked defeat in the eye and pulled off many near-impossible run chases. Read more

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls: Ajay Devgn opens up about father Veeru Devgan's death, calls it ‘tough’

Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to appear on Discovery’s adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. In the show, Ajay opens up about the death of his father Veeru Devgan, who was an action choreographer and was quite renowned for his stunt work. Veeru died in 2019 at the age of 77. Read more

Karwa Chauth: Healthy foods items to include in your sargi thali

Karwa Chauth 2021: The countdown to Karwa Chauth has begun. In less than three days from now, on October 24, married women who celebrate this festival will deck up in their traditional finery, decorate their palms with attractive mehendi designs and fast all day without a drop of water till moonrise, to pray for their husband's long life. Read more

Imran Khan embarrasses Pakistan, accused of secretly selling official gifts

Pakistan's Opposition parties on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of selling gifts he received from other countries' heads, including an expensive watch worth USD 1 million. Watch here