News updates from HT: NCB's Wankhede refutes NCP leader Malik's allegations and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Nawab Malik (L) and Sameer Wankhede (R)(HT File)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 05:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Nawab Malik’s allegations baseless, made to humiliate me, kin: Sameer Wankhede

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday accused the Indian Revenue Service officer of using a fake caste certificate to get a government job under reserved quota. Read more here

Centre exempts non-telecom revenue for calculating levies on industry operators

The applicable adjusted gross revenue (ApGR) will be calculated after deducting the exempted sources of revenue earned by telecom operators from their gross revenue. Read more here

Salman Khan says he keeps criticism of Aayush Sharma's work to himself: 'He will go and tell Arpita...'

Actor Salman Khan was asked if he is critical of his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma's work. The two will be seen together in the film Antim: The Final Truth. Read more here

T20 World Cup: After India's loss to Pakistan, Sourav Ganguly talks about the extra bowler issue

BCCI president and former India skipper Ganguly urged Virat Kohli’s team to forget the 10-wicket loss on Sunday and bounce back in the T20 World Cup. Read more here

Komaki to launch India’s first electric cruiser bike. Check timeline here

Komaki is promising to price its electric cruiser well in order to take it to a wider set of audience. Read more here

Shriram Nene shares about the time he and Madhuri Dixit met Apple CEO Tim Cook

Shriram Nene took to Instagram to share the picture of him with Madhuri Dixit and Tim Cook. Read more here

In a sultry black dress, Amyra Dastur wants ‘to be a perfect mix of…’

On Tuesday, the actor shared a snippet from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and it is making us drool like anything. For this photoshoot, Amyra chose to ditch ethnic and casual, and instead opted for a satin black dress with a sultry touch. Read more here

 

 

