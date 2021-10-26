Nawab Malik’s allegations baseless, made to humiliate me, kin: Sameer Wankhede

The allegations of forgery made by NCP leader Nawab Malik are baseless and made with the sole intention to humiliate him and his family, Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has said.

“The allegations made by Nawab Malik are baseless and are made solely to humiliate me and my family, and to divert my attention from the investigation (into the drug case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan),” he said while responding to the allegations.

Wankhede also released caste certificates of several of his family members, including his father, uncles and first cousins, showing that all of them belong to Mahar, a Scheduled Caste.

Malik on Monday accused the Indian Revenue Service officer of using a fake caste certificate to get a government job under reserved quota. Malik claimed that Wankhede is a Muslim but made a caste certificate by forgery and got a government job under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. The NCP leader also tweeted a copy of a birth certificate, which he claimed to be that of Wankhede and showed his father’s name as “Dawood K Wankhede”.

The NCP leader had earlier said that Dnyandev Wankhede converted to Islam before marrying Zahera Bano years ago. The couple had two children, one being Sameer. “They were brought up as Muslim. Sameer Wankhede had a nikah (marriage as per Islamic law) in 2006 with a girl. However, since his father comes from a Schedule Caste (SC) Hindu family, he got a job under the reserved quota, he also made a SC caste certificate and got a job as IRS (Indian Revenue Service) under reserved quota,” Malik said.

The NCP leader said that Wankhede is a Muslim but got a government job on the basis of a fake SC certificate by hiding his original religion. “Forgery by Sameer Dawood Wankhede started from here. The officer, who started his career with forgery, will never work with honesty,” Malik said.

In a written statement, Wankhede denied the allegations and stated that publishing his personal documents on twitter was defamatory in nature and unnecessary invasion of the privacy of his family. In the statement, he clarified that his father’s full name is Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede, a Hindu and his mother was late Zaheeda and was a Muslim. “I belong to a composite multi-religious and secular family and I am proud of my heritage,” said the officer.