In a sultry black dress, Amyra Dastur wants ‘to be a perfect mix of…’

Amyra Dastur is an absolute fashionista. The actor manages to make her fans drool with every attire she adorns. Be it an ethnic outfit with a personalised touch of sass or a casual attire, or a sultry outfit to raise the hotness quotient – Amyra can do it all and more.

On Tuesday, Amyra treated her Instagram family to yet another picture of herself in which she painted Instagram black with a touch of sultry. Amyra’s pictures are a treat for sore eyes. When not playing characters for the screen, Amyra is usually spotted posing pretty for her fashion photoshoots.

On Tuesday, the actor shared a snippet from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and it is making us drool like anything. For this photoshoot, Amyra chose to ditch ethnic and casual, and instead opted for a satin black dress with a sultry touch.

In the picture, Amyra raised the hotness quotient in a slip-in satin mini dress, lined with black lace. The midriff-baring dress hugged her body perfectly and showed off the curves. What stole the spotlight is the tie-in detail from the side of the dress to the complete length. Take a look at her picture here:

With the picture, Amyra wrote about the actors, films and the characters that she wants to be a perfect mix of – “I just want to be a perfect mix of Audrey Hepburn, Blair Waldorf, Elle Woods and Maleficent.” She also shared two other snippets from the same photoshoot n her Instagram profile. +

Styled by fashion stylist Malvika Tater, Amyra opted to wear her long tresses open around her shoulders with a wet touch of wavy curls. She held her hand close to her lips and posed for the cameras.

Amyra opted for a no makeup look to give a sultrier vibe to her picture. In black eyeliner, kohl, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Amyra was fashion-ready.

