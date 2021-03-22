News updates from HT: 'Not an inch to BJP without fight' says Mamata Banerjee ahead of WB polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Not an inch to BJP without a fight, says CM Mamata days ahead of polls

With barely five days to go before the crucial assembly polls take off in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she will not leave an inch to the Bharatiya Janata Party without a fight. Read more

‘They will definitely start’: Virat Kohli names the opening combination for 1st ODI against England

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday confirmed that the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will open the innings for India in the 1st ODI against England which will be played in Pune on Tuesday. Read more

67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore win. See complete list of winners here

The winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday. Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release, Chhichhore, won big awards. Read more

Axar Patel's special message to Anand Mahindra after his ‘Axar Shades’ selfie

‘Axar Shades’ have taken over Twitter by storm thanks to business tycoon Anand Mahindra who posted about them. However, if you’ve been wondering what Axar Patel himself thinks about the tweets, here’s what he has to say. Read more

'Still a dream...': Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Kerala, jobs pitch ahead of polls

Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Kerala on March 22, weeks before the state chooses its new government. Gandhi held a roadshow in Kochi, and addressed youngsters of the state. Watch here