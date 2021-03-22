IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘They will definitely start’: Virat Kohli names the opening combination for 1st ODI against England
India's captain Virat Kohli: File photo(AFP)
India's captain Virat Kohli: File photo(AFP)
cricket

‘They will definitely start’: Virat Kohli names the opening combination for 1st ODI against England

Virat Kohli on Monday announced India's opening combination for the 1st ODI against England which will be played in Pune on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:54 PM IST

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday confirmed that the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will open the innings for India in the 1st ODI against England which will be played in Pune on Tuesday.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be back in the ODI set-up after a long gap of 14 months. He last played an ODI game in the home series against Australia in January 2020. Dhawan, on the other hand, featured in the three-match ODI series Down Under in November 2020 where he scored 120 runs at an average of 40.

While addressing the pre-match virtual press conference on Monday, skipper Virat Kohli said that the duo is the first choice for the opening role in the 50-over format.

“Yes, there are a couple of things that internally we have discussed that we're going to keep an eye on.

ALSO READ | 'Need to understand my role as opener': Kohli says he will open in IPL

“As far as the opening competition in ODIs is concerned, Shikhar and Rohit will definitely start. When it comes to one-day cricket, I don't think there's any issues or doubts over Rohit and Shikhar opening together. And they've been amazing for us in the past few years,” said Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli stoutly defended batsman KL Rahul who has been out of form in recent times. He elaborated on how the team deals with struggling players.

“I can only think about one thing when people talk about a player is out of form. Kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hain kehna (quoting a Hindi song). There is a lot of impatience outside the cricket set up. People love listening to criticism and it has only increased,” said Kohli.

“In the team we know how to manage a player going through a tough patch. It is not as if you forget playing the game, it is just that you don't have the same mental clarity that you would usually have and then there is talk about you, which is another external factor you have to deal with.

“We will continue to back our players and keep them in good mental space,” he added.

ALSO READ | Kohli one ton away from equaling Tendulkar's feat, breaking Ponting's record

Earlier on Saturday, India trumped England in the fifth T20I, and as a result, the hosts won the series 3-2. Now both teams will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, beginning Tuesday in Pune.

(With PTI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england rohit sharma shikhar dhawan + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
India's captain Virat Kohli: File photo(AFP)
India's captain Virat Kohli: File photo(AFP)
cricket

‘They will definitely start’: Kohli names the opening combination for 1st ODI

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Virat Kohli on Monday announced India's opening combination for the 1st ODI against England which will be played in Pune on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shreyas Iyer(Twitter)
Shreyas Iyer(Twitter)
cricket

Lancashire sign Shreyas Iyer for Royal London Cup 2021

ANI, Manchester
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Iyer will arrive at Old Trafford on July 15 ahead of the start of the 50-over tournament and will remain with the Red Rose for the duration of the month-long group stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
James Neesham will play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021(Getty Images)
James Neesham will play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021(Getty Images)
ipl

'I would draft him 1st in my T20 team': Neesham's huge praise for MI all-rounder

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: James Neesham will pick Mumbai Indians' star all-rounder as his first pick in his T20 XI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat.(AP)
cricket

'Need to understand my role as opener': Kohli says he will open in IPL

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:05 PM IST
India captain Virat Kohli, after India's win in the 5th T20I against England, had expressed a desire to open in the future as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team India celebrates at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
Team India celebrates at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
cricket

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV & Online

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:09 PM IST
  • India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 1st ODI Match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suresh Raina (L), Cheteshwar Pujara (R)(HT Collage)
Suresh Raina (L), Cheteshwar Pujara (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

‘All geared up': Raina, Pujara begin preparations for IPL 2021 - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:00 PM IST
MS Dhoni & Co. will begin their campaign in the IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals on April 10 in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image.(Getty)
Cricket generic image.(Getty)
cricket

Unified body for differently-abled cricketers formed

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Groups running differently-abled cricket have joined hands to form DCCI, which was needed to get BCCI recognition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England captain Eoin Morgan and pacer Jofra Archer(REUTERS)
England captain Eoin Morgan and pacer Jofra Archer(REUTERS)
cricket

‘We’ll give him full attention’: Eoin Morgan gives update on Archer’s injury

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:45 PM IST
The ECB issued a statement on Monday, confirming Archer’s unavailability in the ODIs and the initial phase of Indian Premier League 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes with Virat Kohli.(PTI)
Ben Stokes with Virat Kohli.(PTI)
cricket

'He's keen to play': Morgan reveals why Stokes was not rested from ODI series

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:25 PM IST
On being asked about the reasons behind not resting Stokes, England captain Eoin Morgan said that he wished to play in the series, hence it was not considered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin looks on. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

'This is everything': Ashwin wins praise from England's Alex Hartley

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The exchange occurred during the second T20I on Sunday when the off-spinner sent out a tweet to laud South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt and her impressive batting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulka and Ricky Ponting.(Reuters/File)
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulka and Ricky Ponting.(Reuters/File)
cricket

Kohli one ton away from equaling Tendulkar's feat, breaking Ponting's record

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:05 PM IST
It has also been 1 year and 222 days since Kohli scored a century in the 50-overs format. His last ODI hundred was against Australia at Ranchi on March 8th, 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli along with Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika arrive in Pune. (screengrab)(Instagram)
Virat Kohli along with Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika arrive in Pune. (screengrab)(Instagram)
cricket

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli land in Pune with daughter Vamika for ODIs- WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • India skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in Pune with daughter Vamika for the upcoming ODI series against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eoin Morgan celebrates a wicket with Mark Wood. (BCCI)
Eoin Morgan celebrates a wicket with Mark Wood. (BCCI)
cricket

Captain Morgan and his men: Why England are still favourites for the World T20

By Somshuvra Laha, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:16 PM IST
  • This England team would be a top contender at the world cup no matter how this series had turned out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Michael Vaughan.(File)
Virat Kohli and Michael Vaughan.(File)
cricket

Vaughan says 'RCB will be lot stronger' with Virat Kohli opening innings

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes it would be a good idea for Virat Kohli to open for RCB in IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suryakumar Yadav in action against England in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav in action against England in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
cricket

India predicted XI for 1st ODI: Will Suryakumar pip Iyer at No. 4 for India?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a bright prospect for the No.4 spot for India, but with Iyer being a regular in that position, he could retain his place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP