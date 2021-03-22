India vs England: Virat Kohli one century away from equaling Sachin Tendulkar's feat, breaking Ricky Ponting's record
India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's huge ODI feat and surpassing Ricky Ponting's massive record when he steps out to bat in the first ODI against England on Tuesday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
It has been one year and 122 days since Kohli has scored a century in international cricket. His last ton was in the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 23, 2019.
It has also been 1 year and 222 days since Kohli scored a century in the 50-overs format. His last ODI hundred was against Australia at Ranchi on March 8th, 2019.
Also read: Vaughan thinks Kohli should open for RCB in IPL: "We are going to see some fine innings."
If Kohli can register a hundred in the first ODI on Tuesday, he would equal Tendulkar's tally of Indian batsmen with most centuries (20) at home in ODIs. But that is not all. He would also become the captain with the most centuries in international cricket across formats.
Currently, Kohli and Ponting are both tied at the top position in the list of captains with the most centuries in international cricket (41).
With a ton in the first ODI, Kohli will also equal Ponting's tally of most centuries as captain (22) in the ODIs.
Kohli returned to roaring form in the T20Is, scoring 231 runs in 5 matches at an average of 115.5 and a strike rate of 147.13. His innings of 80* in 52 balls in the series decider helped India in setting a mammoth target of 225 for England to chase.
Kohli was also named the man of the series for his performance.
India skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in Pune with daughter Vamika for the upcoming ODI series against England.
This England team would be a top contender at the world cup no matter how this series had turned out.
Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a bright prospect for the No.4 spot for India, but with Iyer being a regular in that position, he could retain his place.
If it was up to Brad Hogg, he knows exactly which three bowlers to pick for the T20 World Cup to lead India's fast bowling.
There was all to play for in the final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But when it mattered the most, the Indian batsmen brought their A-game to the field.
Today marks 20 years since India famously beat Australia 2-1 in the epic 2001 Test series at home.
"I'm sure that was not their intention at the start of the series. But today they reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar," Vaughan said.
India vs England: Virat Kohli pulled off an ace when he handed the ball to the India pacer, who Gautam Gambhir reckons, produced the 'turning point' of the 5th T20I.