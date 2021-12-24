News updates from HT: Om Birla concerned over pre-planned disruptions in Parliament and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Om Birla expresses concern over ruckus in Parliament, assemblies

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday expressed concern over ruckus and pre-planned disruptions during the Parliament and state assemblies’ proceedings. Read More

Will EC postpone UP election? Decision after review next week, says poll body

A day after the Allahabad high court urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately postpone the upcoming legislative assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh by as much as two months citing the coronavirus pandemic, the poll panel said it will take an “appropriate decision”. Read More

Owaisi defends 'when Modi-Yogi retire' video; says, 'Indeed who will save cops?

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday reacted to his clip going viral on social media and said it was aimed at distracting the attention from 'Haridwar Genocial Meet'. "A clipped 1-minute video is being circulated from 45-minute speech I gave in Kanpur," Owaisi said. Read More

Shilpa Shetty is ready for the holidays in a shimmery white gown

Shilpa Shetty is ready for the festive season. It is that time of the year again – Christmas and New Year celebrations are around the corner and the celebrities of the tinsel town have already started preparing for their festivities. Read More

Don’t Look Up movie review: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence headline a superb satire on climate change

Within a span of two days, we have two big-budget Hollywood releases that tell us humanity is doomed. Both The Matrix Resurrections, released on December 22, and Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, released on Friday on Netflix. Read More

Harbhajan Singh retires from all cricket: 'All good things come to an end'

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, the first Indian bowler to claim a Test hat-trick, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Read More