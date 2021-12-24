Om Birla expresses concern over ruckus in Parliament, assemblies

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday expressed concern over ruckus and pre-planned disruptions during the Parliament and state assemblies’ proceedings. “The way in which dignity and decency are decreasing inside Houses is a cause of worry. We all need to collectively think about this. We need to make the assemblies the places for discussions and debates,” he said in his address to the Assam assembly.

Birla, who was on a day-long visit to Assam and also launched the assembly’s portal, said there should be agreements, disagreements and expectations of the public should be reflected in the Houses. He said elected representatives should also articulate the ideologies they represent. “But obstructing proceedings in a pre-planned manner and not allowing the House to function is not part of our democratic traditions. It is my appeal to you to make the state assemblies centres of good debate and discussions, but not turn them into centres of ruckus.” He said he raised the issue in Lok Sabha and discussed it with leaders of all parties.

Birla told the legislators that governments come and go, but the responsibility of strengthening and upholding the traditions of democracy lies with them. He urged the elected representatives to set a good precedent in Lok Sabha and the state assemblies so that it percolates down to panchayats and municipalities. “On the 75th anniversary of our Independence, we need to make efforts to uphold the dignity of our democracy with high-level discussions and debates. I am hopeful we will all work collectively towards that goal.”

Birla said pluralism and diversity give strength to India’s democracy. He added despite diverse cultures, languages, food habits and dress, democracy has kept Indians united.

“Citizens have been kept at the centre of our election process. Today, we can take pride that elections in our democracy are impartial and unquestionable. That is why after 17 general elections and over 300 assembly polls, the smooth transfer of power has been the strength of our democracy,” he said. “We have seen that in some democracies across the world, smooth transfer of power does not always happen. It is the strength of our constitution due to which we can say with pride that we believe in governments elected by the people.”

